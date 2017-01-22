- NEW – Transparency International calls on Council of Europe to investigate vote buying allegations (20 January 2017)
- NEW – ESI newsletter: The FIFA of human rights – beyond lip-service on anti-corruption (18 January 2017)
- ESI report: The European Swamp (Caviar Diplomacy Part 2) – Prosecutors, corruption and the Council of Europe (17 December 2016)
- ESI at TEDxGraz: "How human rights die – why the human rights movement needs to be reinvented" (25 November 2016)
- Journal of Democracy, Gerald Knaus, "Europe and Azerbaijan: The End of Shame" (July 2015)
- NEW: On solid ground? Eleven facts about the EU-Turkey Agreement (1 December 2016)
- ESI newsletter: Fire in the Aegean – Scenario of failure – How to succeed (11 October 2016)
- ESI paper: Pangloss in Brussels – How (not) to implement the Aegean Agreement (7 October 2016)
- The Merkel-Samson Plan – www.esiweb.org/refugees
- ESI newsletter: The most dangerous Wizard in the EU (7 October 2016)
- The Economist, "The wizard of Budapest" (8 October 2016)
ESI proposals on the refugee crisis
- Rumeli Observer: Blind in den Sturm – wie die Europäische Kommission in Griechenland versagt (27 September 2016)
- ESI news: Vienna – Meetings and presentations on the implementation of the EU-Turkey Agreement (22 September 2016)
- ESI news: Athens – ESI presentation at ELIAMEP: The EU, asylum, and borders after Brexit (21 September 2016)
- ESI news: Netherlands – ESI meetings and presentations on the current state of the implementation of the EU-Turkey Agreement (7 September 2016)
- ESI policy proposal: Navigating the Aegean – What the EU ought to know, and say, about refugees and the Greek islands – A policy proposal (4 May 2016)
- Foreign Policy, Sumi Somaskanda, "Can This Man Save The Europe-Turkey Migrant Deal?" (9 September 2016)
- Nieuwsuur, "Bedenker Turkijedeal vindt uitwerking een schande" - interview with Gerald Knaus - ("The architect of the Turkey deal considers its effects a disgrace") (1 September 2016)
- ZDF, "Wir schaffen das!" - documentary about the refugee crisis with interview with Gerald Knaus - ("We can make it!") (1 September 2016)
- ESI report: Escaping the first circle of hell or the secret behind Bosnian reforms (10 March 2016)
- The Balkans in Europe Policy Blog, Adnan Ćerimagić, "The untold story behind Bosnia's EU membership application" (17 March 2016)
- ESI essay: Montenegro: Germany's Balkan stipends – Asylum and the Rozaje exodus (19 January 2016). Also available in German: Deutschlands Balkanstipendien – Asyl und der Rozaje-Exodus
- ESI paper: Saving visa-free travel – Visa, asylum and the EU roadmap policy (2013)
- EUobserver: Balkan asylum seekers and the spectre of European hypocrisy (2011)
- ESI film: Montenegro - Wild Beauty (2008)
- ESI at conference at the European Parliament with Federica Mogherini, Johannes Hahn, and Elmar Brok: European future of Bosnia and Herzegovina – 20 years after Dayton-Paris Peace Agreement (9 December 2015)
- ESI open letter: Bosnia as Wunderkind of Doing Business. Outline of 14 steps to take – A Proposal to the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (March 2015)
- ESI report: Protests and Illusions – How Bosnia and Herzegovina lost a decade (2014)
- ESI report: Houdini in Bosnia. How to unlock the EU accession process (2013)
- ESI report: Lost in the Bosnian labyrinth. Why the Sejdic-Finci case should not block an EU application (2013)
- ESI newsletter: Accession revolution in Brussels – a new flagship – Usain Bolt and the quality of statistics (9 November 2015)
- A reporting revolution in 2015? Towards a new generation of reports
- Paris paper: Enlargement and Impact: Twelve ideas (January 2015)
- Statistics Scorecard – how to compare 7 countries (May 2015)
- An effort of persuasion – Chronology of ESI activities (November 2015)
- Rankings that fail – Doing Business, Bosnia and Macedonia in 2015 (9 November 2015)
- ESI report: Teaching War – How Croatian schoolbooks changed and why it matters (16 September 2015)
- Also available in Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian: Podučavanje o ratu. Kako su se promijenili hrvatski školski udžbenici i zašto je to važno
- NEW: THE LIST – political prisoners in Azerbaijan (November 2016)
- Berlin: ESI/Harvard workshop on human rights strategies and the costs and consequences of torture (7 July 2015)
- ESI newsletter: Dorian Gray in Europe – The End of Shame and Human Rights (2 June 2015)
- Journal of Democracy: Europe and Azerbaijan: The End of Shame
- ESI newsletter: Formula One and human rights – Vaclav and Rasul – Iwinski and the Garden Party (23 April 2015)
- ESI news: Strasbourg – ESI advocacy on Azerbaijan at the Council of Europe (21 April 2015)
- Open Letter Regarding the Human Rights Situation in Azerbaijan (13 April 2015)
- ESI newsletter: The mercy of Commodus – The failure of Jagland (14 November 2014). Also available in Turkish: Commodus'un Merhameti – Jagland'ın Fiyaskosu
- Video: Oslo – The dream of a Europe without political prisoners and the grim reality of Azerbaijan (12 November 2014)
- Video: Oslo – Safeguarding international institutions against authoritarian abuse (13 May 2014)
- Video: No More Business As Usual for Azerbaijan
- Media reactions: The Council of Europe and political prisoners
- ESI Azerbaijan website section
- ESI newsletter: Bosnia as Wunderkind – Corruption from Kosovo to Germany (19 March 2015)
- ESI letter: Bosnia as Wunderkind of Doing Business. Outline of 14 steps to take – A Proposal to the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (19 March 2015)
- ESI newsletter: Pumpkins, outliers and the Doing Business illusion (4 November 2014)
- Rumeli Observer: Path out of Kleptocracy – a response to ESI on Doing Business by Hans Gutbrod (2 December 2014)
- World Bank: Doing Business 2015 report
- ESI report: Vladimir and Estragon in Skopje – A fictional conversation on trust and standards and a plea on how to break a vicious circle (17 July 2014)
- Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Michael Martens, "Die verkehrte Welt der Weltbank" ("The upside down world of the World Bank") (26 January 2013)
- ESI: Reinventing Georgia: The story of a Libertarian Revolution (April 2010)
- ESI report: Why Kosovo needs migration – From research to policy (23 April 2015)
- Rumeli Observer: NERP or Six numbers to understand Kosovo (29 April 2015)
- Rumeli Observer: On Writing – Gibberish and Economics (29 April 2015)
- Rumeli Observer: On Writing – The fourteen-year-old test (29 April 2015)
- ESI news: Pristina – ESI at public debate on Kosovo's European Perspective (23 April 2015)
- Background: New facts and figures on Western Balkan Asylum Seekers (6 April 2015)
- Open Letter on Visa Liberalization from Kosovo Civil Society (31 March 2015)
- ESI newsletter: VISA AND ASYLUM – Red Alert on Turkey – Unfair in Kosovo – Germany's problem (10 March 2015)
- European Commission, October 2014 report assessing Turkey visa process
- European Commission, July 2014 report assessing Kosovo visa progress
- ESI: About Kosovo and Visa
- ESI news: Kosovar migrants, EU borders, poverty and visa-free travel (7 March 2015)
- ESI discussion paper: Measuring corruption – The case for deep analysis and a simple proposal (19 March 2015)
- EU Anti-Corruption Report (2014)
- Special Eurobarometer 397 – Corruption (2014)
- Flash Eurobarometer 374 – Business' attitudes towards corruption in the EU (2014)
- ESI news: Istanbul – ESI briefing: The end of visas for Turkish citizens - Where are we today? (17 December 2015)
- ESI news: Events in Ankara and Istanbul: Beyond Chapters – The Future of Turkey in Europe (18 November 2014)
- European Commission, October 2014 report assessing Turkey visa process
- Turkey's visa liberalisation roadmap: the scorecard (December 2014)
- Visa-free Turkey: Priorities for action (17 December 2014)
- ESI news: Istanbul – ESI at conference on "Visa-free travel for Turkish nationals: readmission and beyond" (28 May 2014)
- A story of policy impact: Visa advocacy and the Turkey White List Project
- Discussion paper: Trust and travel. Easing the visa burden for Turks in five steps (24 February 2014)
- ESI report: Cutting the Visa Knot – How Turks can travel freely to Europe (21 May 2013). Also available in Turkish: Vize Kördüğümünü Çözmek – Türkler Avrupa'ya Nasıl Serbestçe Seyahat Edebilir?
- Turkey visa website (also available in Turkish)
- ESI newsletter: On the brink in Greece – the vote today (5 July 2015)
- ESI essay: The good news from Greece – Can Thessaloniki point the way? (February 2015)
- Rumeli Observer: Cosmopolitan visionary – Boutaris and Thessaloniki (12 October 2014)
- "One Step Ahead" (documentary on the 2010 Thessaloniki elections)
- ESI documentary: Alexander's shadow (2008)
Enlargement and the benefits of competition
- Rumeli Observer: Enlargement 2.0 – The ESI Roadmap Proposal (Belgrade presentation) (27 November 2014)
- Rumeli Observer: Enlargement reloaded – ESI proposal for a new generation of progress reports (31 January 2014)
- Video presentation: Enlargement and the benefits of competition
- ESI report: Vladimir and Estragon in Skopje – A fictional conversation on trust and standards and a plea on how to break a vicious circle (17 July 2014)
- References and sources
- Video presentation: Vladimir and Estragon in Skopje. How the EU lost Macedonia (6 June 2014)
- Video presentation: Enlargement and the benefit of competiton
- ESI Macedonia country website section
- ESI proposal on Macedonia's name dispute with Greece
- ESI newsletter: Why they look West – Ukraine, poverty and the EU (21 March 2014)
- Rumeli Observer: Why they look West – Ukraine, poverty and the EU (20 March 2014)
- ESI newsletter: After Maidan – a new generation of progress reports – new visa paper (27 February 2014)
- Rumeli Observer: Kiev and the cost of EU enlargement on hold (21 February 2014)
- ESI news: ESI presentation in Kiev at public round table discussion on visa-free Europe (28 January 2013)
- Open letter to LIBE committee concerning Balkan asylum issues (21 February 2013)
- Statistical update: asylum seekers from the Western Balkans (15 February 2013)
- ESI report: Saving visa-free travel – Visa, Asylum and the EU roadmap policy (1 January 2013)
- EUobserver, Gerald Knaus and Alexandra Stiglmayer, "Populism in Brussels? How to solve the Balkan asylum crisis" (24 October 2012)
- Moving the goalposts? An analysis of the Kosovo visa roadmap (6 July 2012)
- News: Kosovo receives visa liberalisation roadmap (14 June 2012)
- Kosovo – the Balkan Ghetto
- Western Balkans – the opening
- Turkey – the European promise
- Visa-free travel and asylum
- The EU's Eastern Partners – the vision
- Europe's borders – global lessons?
- Understanding Europe's Borders (A-Z)
- Leading experts on Turkey today (videos)
- Germany, Turks and Turkey
- Chronologies of Turkey debates in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands
- European debates on future EU enlargement and Turkey
- Picture story: A very special relationship. Why Turkey's EU Accession Process Will Continue (March 2011)
- BOOK – Rory Stewart and Gerald Knaus: Can intervention work? (2011)
- Media reactions: Financial Times, The New Republic, The Washington Post, Slate, and others
- Gerald Knaus: On intervention and statebuilding (video)
- Rory Stewart: From Afghanistan to Southern Iraq – observations on state building and intervention (video)
- Minna Jarvenpaa: Sarajevo, Mitrovica, Kabul – what have we learned? (video)
- Minna Jarvenpaa: Making Peace in Afghanistan - The Missing Political Strategy (video)
- ESI on the European Raj in Bosnia (2003) – ESI Picture Story on liberal imperialism (2003)
- Montenegro: Wild Beauty
- Kosovo: Cutting the lifeline
- Albania: Albanian Renaissance
- Macedonia: Macedonian Wedding
- Bosnia: A miracle which does not shine
- Serbia: Exit Europe
- Romania: timisoara.com
- Bulgaria: The long revolution
- Greece: Alexander's shadow
- Turkey: Istanbul – Truth, fear and hope
- Twilight of Heroes: Croatia, Europe and the International Tribunal
- Moldova: Lost in Transition
